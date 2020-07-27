New Richmond Hill high school principal discusses back-to-school plans

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With many school districts pushing their official back to school start date back due the pandemic, the final stretch to the big day is right around the corner.
For teachers in the Bryan County school district they return to the classroom Tuesday.
There’s a mix of emotions when it comes to starting a new school year in the middle of a global pandemic, but for Richmond Hill high school principal Bivins Miller, he said they are confident about their safety measures and protocols put in place to keep students and staff members safe.
He said in his five years as a principal in education, he’s had a lot of firsts and coming in as a new principal during a pandemic will add to that list.
“It’s quite the opportunity to be starting at a new school, but there’s no other team that I’d want to do it with,” he said. ”I’ve got a great group of administrators that I’ve worked alongside all summer to prepare for this day and pre-planning as we welcome well over 200 plus staff members back. So while the planning has been different, we’ve obviously had to add different things we never would’ve thought of six months ago, but I feel like the plans are in place.”
Although it’s not the ideal back to school routine, he says it will be nice to have some type of normalcy.
“I think more than anything just really the social-emotional well-being of the educators of the students,” Miller said. “We’ve been out of practice for a while, a lot of us have been e-learning for quite some time. I do think that it’s going to be patience, grace, definitely preparation.”
The first day for Bryan county students will be August 17.
