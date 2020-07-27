New Richmond Hill high school principal discusses back-to-school plans

“It’s quite the opportunity to be starting at a new school, but there’s no other team that I’d want to do it with,” he said. ”I’ve got a great group of administrators that I’ve worked alongside all summer to prepare for this day and pre-planning as we welcome well over 200 plus staff members back. So while the planning has been different, we’ve obviously had to add different things we never would’ve thought of six months ago, but I feel like the plans are in place.”