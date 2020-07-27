PR expert weighs decision of football team’s rebranding

“Things are unique here because it’s a sports team, because they are not going through a standard re-branding, there’s a lot of highly sensitive emotional pull that’s taking place here,” Sternal says. “Some of their options in the near term, we understand that every branding exercise kind of have their own time line. The goal in Washington’s case, you’ve got to get it right. Don;t get a new name over the next 14 to 21 days just for the sake of having a new name in place for the start of the wink wink proposed season, considering we even have a season. It’s not out of the realm of possibility tha Washington goes through the season without an actual name. Maybe they just keep the colors, nobody is protesting the colors, they’re protesting because they don’t like the name. So, there’s nothing said that they can’t go through the season as the Washington Football Club or whatever. Keep the colors, don’t use the logo and then take a little more time in the off-season to really find the right name. There’s a lot of money at stake, let’s be honest, football is big business. You’re appealing to your fans, there’s a legacy appeal to this particular franchise, it’s always going to be one of the marquis franchises in the NFL, but there’s big business riding on this. You want to make sure you have the right name and the right logo so that it’s going to appeal to not only players and fans but also for merchandise sales and sponsor events and opportunities as well.”