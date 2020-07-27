SC announces 1,226 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,226 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 17 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 82,071 and confirmed deaths to 1,452.
Of the 17 confirmed deaths reported, 14 of those were elderly individuals (ages 65 and up) and three were middle-aged individuals (ages 35-64).
Please click here for the county of residence of each of the people whose deaths were reported.
DHEC also announced three new probable cases and no new probable deaths. That brings the total of probable cases to 346 and the total number of probable deaths to 54 in the state since the outbreak began.
For more information about why DHEC reports probable cases and deaths, keep reading.
DHEC now uses a document to show county-by-county numbers of new confirmed and probable cases. Cases are counted by a patient’s zip code of residence.
Included in this article is context on testing, recoveries, hospitalization, death rates, and more. That information is provided in detail below.
- Negative diagnostic tests (all labs) - 555,317
- Positive diagnostic tests (all labs) - 103,238
- Total diagnostic tests - 658,555
- Negative serology (antibody) tests - 48,187
- Positive serology (antibody) tests - 3,214
- Total serology (antibody) tests - 51,401
- Negative tests of unknown type** - 1,765
- Positive tests of unknown type** - 5
- Total tests of unknown type** - 1,770
- Total number of tests performed in South Carolina by DHEC and private labs - 711,726
*These numbers represent the volume of tests received and not distinct individuals tested. Individuals could have multiple tests.
**Unknown test types refer to tests with an unrecognized type. As (DHEC) continues to investigate unknown test types they will be reassigned as more information becomes available.
DHEC announced it surpassed its monthly testing goal for July by performing 143,336 tests from July 1 to July 16. The goal was 140,000 tests.
While testing during the outbreak has not always been provided in such detail, DHEC officials made clear they have not counted any positive antibody tests as positive COVID-19 cases.
Antibody tests determine if a person has COVID-19 antibodies in their system, meaning they had a previous infection. It does not test for an active infection.
The recent spike in cases in South Carolina is not just due to more testing, DHEC officials have said repeatedly.
Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed. The percent positive has remained high since early June.
DHEC says the percent positive from 8,395 tests reported to them statewide Monday was 14.6% (not including antibody tests).
When daily case numbers are high and the percent positive is high, that indicates more virus spread in the community, DHEC said.
The following chart shows the percent positive over the past 28 days.
To see the percent positive since the outbreak began in South Carolina, use the chart below, and click on “Testing.”
Since July 22, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system.
At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies.
Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.
As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic.
DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
As of July 23, DHEC has estimated 88% of people who didn’t die from the virus, and that they have “symptom onset data” for, have recovered. They only have that data for 34,367 people. Of those people, 982 have unfortunately died.
Based on that information, DHEC estimates that about 29,379 of those people have recovered so far. The rest of those people are still fighting the virus, DHEC says.
Note that this data is only available for fewer than half of the total COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina.
When looking at the confirmed numbers of cases and deaths, one could figure the death toll from the virus is about 1.77% in South Carolina.
If that is the case, as DHEC suggests, there may have been more than 586,224 coronavirus cases in the state so far. That would mean the death toll could be more like 0.25%.
On June 18, DHEC announced it would begin reporting probable cases and deaths. A probable case, according to DHEC officials, is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but meets the following qualifications:
- Has epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
- A positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A probable death, according to DHEC, is a person whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public. When wearing a mask, South Carolinians should:
- Make sure you can breathe through it
- Wear it whenever going out in public
- Make sure it covers your nose and mouth
- Wash your hands before taking it on or off
- Wash after using
You should not:
- Use on children under age 2
- Touch the front of the mask
- Use surgical masks needed by healthcare workers
DHEC says homemade masks can reduce the chance of people spreading the virus and keep them from touching their face. They are recommended to be worn in places where social distancing is difficult -- grocery stores, pharmacies, etc...
People who have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms can reduce their chance of spreading the virus by wearing a mask, so everyone is recommended to wear one.
For a video tutorial on how to make your own mask, click or tap here.
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Some people who have the virus don’t show any symptoms, but they can still spread it to others. The CDC estimates that up to 35% of all cases are asymptomatic.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
The CDC says about 3% of people who show symptoms of the virus need to be hospitalized, but that percentage is doubled for seniors.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 18 and 64.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of life-saving devices.
Children are the least likely to develop COVID-19. However, a serious but rare inflammatory condition in children has been linked with the coronavirus. Click or tap here to read more about that.
The mortality rate for people with the virus was first widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts noted at the time that the actual percentage was not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
As of mid-May, the CDC estimates about 0.4% of people who get COVID-19 will die from it.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
