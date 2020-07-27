Search continues for 2 Colleton County girls reported missing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help in finding two young teenagers.
Hannah Carter, 15, and Rhiannon Smith, 13, were last seen in the Cottageville area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies say.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the two may have been seen at the Carters on Hwy. 78 Saturday night but deputies say that sighting cannot be verified.
If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of these girls please call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or 911.
