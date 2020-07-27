WTOC anchor Dawn Baker taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

“This last five months have been really tough for me and I am sure it has been for everybody. Just kind of sitting around wondering when this is going to end and hearing about all the people who have been so incredibly sick including Lyndsey and also hearing about the large number of people who have died right here in America. We all sit around and we think that we’re helpless, we can’t do anything. We wear our masks, we stay away from people, but we really have seen that that’s not really enough. So I thought that it was an amazing opportunity to be a part of the solution. Who knows this might be it, that could save people’s lives and I think that it’s time for all of us to do our part,” said Dawn Baker.