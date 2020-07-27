WTOC anchor Dawn Baker taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We first told you about a clinical trial happening right here in Savannah to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the market last week.
Shortly after that our Dawn Baker signed up to help. She is sharing her story as the first patient in Phase Three of what could be a historical move.
For the past several months Dawn Baker has sat behind the desk here at WTOC bringing you the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she’s stepping out from behind that desk to be a part of the solution.
“This last five months have been really tough for me and I am sure it has been for everybody. Just kind of sitting around wondering when this is going to end and hearing about all the people who have been so incredibly sick including Lyndsey and also hearing about the large number of people who have died right here in America. We all sit around and we think that we’re helpless, we can’t do anything. We wear our masks, we stay away from people, but we really have seen that that’s not really enough. So I thought that it was an amazing opportunity to be a part of the solution. Who knows this might be it, that could save people’s lives and I think that it’s time for all of us to do our part,” said Dawn Baker.
She’s a person you’ve watched for years and trusted in the biggest moments. She once again stepped up to serve our community, only this time in a different way.
She’s the first person in the U.S. to get a shot in a Phase Three COVID-19 vaccine trial. Though she’s a part of history, that’s not why she did it.
“You know it may not ever benefit me, but you know other people are going to have children one day, there are young adults like you who we want to make sure that you have every chance you can to live to be a ripe old lady and see all your dreams come true.”
Dawn has known Dr. Bradley for years and after doing her research about the trial decided she wanted to help, knowing a vaccine is our ticket to normalcy again.
“I read all the documentation they sent me a lot of the paperwork to read, I signed a lot of agreements and they all said that the first two phases the most severe symptoms anybody had was cold like symptoms maybe a little light flu, nausea, fever. I can deal with that we could save lives, just by going through that little inconvenience.”
Getting the shot, whether placebo or vaccine, is just one step of this two-year long process for Dawn. She has to monitor her symptoms daily through an app and will have multiple in-person and phone call check-ups. She says despite the commitment, it’s worth it.
"I think it's really bigger than me, but what I hope people see is that we all are important and we all can be a part solving this."
Dawn says she’s thankful to the vaccine trial participants who signed up before her and for those who will still sign up. After all she knows, we’re all in this together.
