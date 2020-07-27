SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The more-active period in the Atlantic Basin that began last week with Gonzalo and Hanna continues this week.
The WTOC Weather Team is watching Invest 92-L.
The broad, disorganized, area of storminess has a high chance of tropical development within the next few days as it moves west or west-northwest. However, its long-term track and intensity remain unknown.
The next name on the 2020 list? Isaias [ees-ah-EE-ahs]. Here’s a proper pronunciation of the “I” name this year. The World Meteorological Organization chooses tropical system names years in advance and usually includes names from different cultures; especially in a region like the Atlantic Basin where storms can impact a variety of different countries and people who speak different languages.
