Candler Co. Welcome Center hopes to entice travelers

The center remains closed for now as construction crews from Georgia Department of Corrections tackle the renovation several days each week. They’ve torn down office walls to make a bigger space. When it’s finished, it will look more like a store, with travel information but also Georgia Grown products through the state Department of Agriculture. Metter’s mayor says they get thousands of visitors a month who stop for gas or a quick meal but they hope they can entice them to look around downtown shops for a bit or come back for a longer stay.