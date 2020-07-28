Candler Co. Welcome Center hopes to entice travelers

CANDLER CO., Ga. (WTOC) -One community hopes they can turn more travelers into tourists. This fall, Metter will reopen its welcome center with a new look inside.
The center remains closed for now as construction crews from Georgia Department of Corrections tackle the renovation several days each week. They’ve torn down office walls to make a bigger space. When it’s finished, it will look more like a store, with travel information but also Georgia Grown products through the state Department of Agriculture. Metter’s mayor says they get thousands of visitors a month who stop for gas or a quick meal but they hope they can entice them to look around downtown shops for a bit or come back for a longer stay.
“Part of Georgia Grown’s strategy is to have products for sale in local stores and have that mapped out,” said Mayor Ed Boyd.
He says they’re working with Ga. Department of Transportation to use part of the right of way buffer for a fenced dog area so owners can let out their pets during the visit.
