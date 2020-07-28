CHD reminds parents about back-to-school immunizations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As families across the Coastal Empire prepare for the upcoming school year, the Coastal Health District wants to remind parents about back-to-school immunizations.
Vaccinations and health screenings are required for certain grade levels - regardless if the student is learning in-person or virtually.
Appointments are needed due to COVID-19. Parents will need to make an appointment with their county health department.
The Coastal Health District says they can typically get families in around one or two days.
“It’s usually really busy with parents. Sometimes they wait until the last minute to get the vaccines done. Unfortunately this year, it may take them longer to get into our health department due to scheduling appointments,” said Paige Lightsey, Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District.
Lightsey says these immunizations are important in keeping students safe.
If you need more information about the immunizations, click here.
