Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our area. The sea breeze will be the main reason for showers and storms. Upper level energy begins to impact the area today which will help increase our afternoon rain chances. In the tropics a broad area of low pressure in the southern central Atlantic is nearing the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded this system to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This means the system is not tropical yet but is expected to become tropical and impact land within 48hours. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system so continue getting daily updates.