Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our area. The sea breeze will be the main reason for showers and storms. Upper level energy begins to impact the area today which will help increase our afternoon rain chances. In the tropics a broad area of low pressure in the southern central Atlantic is nearing the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded this system to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This means the system is not tropical yet but is expected to become tropical and impact land within 48hours. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system so continue getting daily updates.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for inland showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s with some heat index values over 105.
Tonight will see a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers andy storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows, in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
