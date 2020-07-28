First day pushed back; face coverings required at Wayne County schools

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Board of Education made the decision Tuesday to move the first day of school back.
The new first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 24. Students will report to school buildings for physical classes.
Face coverings will be required for all students, faculty and staff. This includes on the school bus.
According to the school system, all water fountains will be turned off. Students will be allowed to bring a water bottle that can be refilled.
