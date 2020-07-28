Fundraiser for Walk MS postponed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A virtual fundraiser planned by a local Walk MS volunteer committee has been postponed.
Rachael Fenich, Walk MS’ Development Manager for Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, says Give To Win, which was to be held July 20, could not be held due to conflicting schedules.
However, Walk MS has been able to raise $1,300 in less than a week. That means they are now within $500 of their adjusted fundraising goal. Fenich said she is thankful those who donated and their continued support.
This year’s Walk MS event turned completely virtual as a health precaution. The change in format for Walk MS and events like it was not only disheartening for members of the organization, it has also played a large role in how much money organizers were able to raise. That money helps pay for both research and support services for the nearly one million people nationwide living with MS.
