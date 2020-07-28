Missing teenaged girls from Colleton County found safe

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say two missing girls have been found safe.
On Monday night, authorities announced that 13-year-old Rhiannon Smith and 15-year-old Hannah Carter were safely located.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the investigation remains active and open, and that further information was limited at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
The search for the teenagers began this past weekend when the sheriff’s office asked the community for help to locate the two girls who were last seen at their homes on Saturday.
