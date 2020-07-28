New Bulloch Co. Recreation Department Director talks about serving during a pandemic

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) -A new director has taken over the huge recreation department in Bulloch County. He’s tasked with trying to provide services as many things remain shut down due to COVID-19. He says taking over this kind of agency, large or small, during a pandemic is like nothing he’s ever seen in his 40-year career.
New Rec Department Director Eddie Canon worked for decades with departments in the Atlanta area but knew about Statesboro and Bulloch County.
“Great reputation throughout the state,” said Canon. “People come here to go out to Mill Creek, to see the facility there. The whole park is unbelievable.”
This summer, fields at Mill Creek sat empty with spring and summer sports leagues canceled due to COVID. In addition to canceling a July 4th that traditionally draws 10,000 people, it’s meant no youth league baseball or softball for nearly 800 children and a closed Splash in the Boro that usually draws more than 100,000 visitors. Canon says the team continues to plan for programs they may or may not hold this year.
“Our biggest challenge as a staff is to be ready,” Canon said. “We have to prepare a plan for when the time comes and we can get people back on the fields, get them back on the courts.”
He says they’re still holding small camps that they can do safely, then add a little more.
