Officials think lightning strike caused fire at Whitemarsh Island apartments

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire officials believe a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island.
According to the Chatham Fire chief, a lightning strike started the fire at Colonial Grand at Hammocks off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
A resident told WTOC that he and his wife were watching television before they were told they needed to leave their apartment because of a fire at the complex.
“We heard two huge thunderclaps. It sounded like it was right up above us. And about five minutes later, someone came knocking at the door and said our building was on fire and we all came out and the fire department was here very quickly, and they seemed to put it out very fast,” resident Gordon Webb said.
Webb said he and his family were not displaced but were waiting on the all-clear to return to their apartment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.