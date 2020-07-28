1 person injured, pet rescued in Brentwood Dr. house fire

Savannah Fire says the fire was fueled by a large amount of personal items stored throughout the residence. (Source: Savannah Fire Rescue)
July 28, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2100 block on Brentwood Drive, near Skidaway Road and DeRenne Avenue.

Officials say one person was home when the fire broke out and did have some burn injuries. A kitten was also rescued from the home.

Savannah Fire says the fire was fueled by a large number of personal items stored throughout the home.

The resident has been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

