1 person injured, pet rescued in Brentwood Dr. house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2100 block on Brentwood Drive, near Skidaway Road and DeRenne Avenue.
Officials say one person was home when the fire broke out and did have some burn injuries. A kitten was also rescued from the home.
Savannah Fire says the fire was fueled by a large number of personal items stored throughout the home.
The resident has been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
