Pooler City Council votes to roll back millage rate

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Council called an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s current millage rate.
While many cities are struggling financially, Pooler made the decision to roll back the rate, stating it was a decision all about helping residents get through these challenging times.
Pooler residents like Brendan Horton has had a tough 2020.
“Oh yeah everybody is suffering,” Horton says. “Some people don’t have jobs because of this, I’ve lost my job. So, I’m just trying to make it.”
When Horton found out Pooler City Council had voted to roll back the millage rate and save him money, he was a bit confused.
“It was kind of weird. I was like, why, you know?”
The answer, at least for Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.
“We wanted to send a message that we care, we’re listening and we’ll do anything we can to help our community,” said Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.
“We, you know, obviously all felt the same way because it was a unanimous vote and I’m proud that the city was unanimous,” said Councilwoman Williams. “We have been blessed. We have been on target with our budgets. We have an excellent CFO, excellent finance department.”
Although the millage rate rollback itself was only a decrease of 2.82 percent, saving someone with a home valued at $100,000 roughly $4 annually.
For Horton, it was about much more than the money: it was a reminder that he isn’t alone.
“It makes me feel great, I mean, at least they’re looking out for you,” Horton said. “It makes you feel like there’s people out there that actually care. They’re in higher places but they actually have a heart, you know? It’s amazing.”
Pooler City Council rolled back the millage rate from 3.754 to 3.651.
To calculate what you’ll pay first, understand that a mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in property value. Georgia calculates your tax bill using 40 percent of your property value. In other words, a $100,000 home has a tax assessed value of $40,000. To calculate your tax bill based off the millage rate and your assessed value is simple. You simply must multiply your assessed value, or 40% of your property value, times the millage rate. Next, you’ll divide that number by 1,000.
For example, in a $100,000 home, you multiply 40,000 by 3.651, the millage rate adopted by the Pooler City Council. Divide that number by 1,000. You get the $146.04 you will pay to the city annually in taxes. If your home is worth $300,000, then you just multiply 146.04 by three.
