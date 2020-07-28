Pooler City Council votes to roll back millage rate

To calculate what you’ll pay first, understand that a mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in property value. Georgia calculates your tax bill using 40 percent of your property value. In other words, a $100,000 home has a tax assessed value of $40,000. To calculate your tax bill based off the millage rate and your assessed value is simple. You simply must multiply your assessed value, or 40% of your property value, times the millage rate. Next, you’ll divide that number by 1,000.