Richmond Hill Fire Department collecting donations for fire victims

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill Fire Department has started collecting donations for the families affected by a fire last week.
It happened at the Teal Lake townhomes where three families were displaced.
The department says they are most in need of school supplies with the school year approaching. Anyone can drop donations off right here at the front of the station using this ring doorbell and it will be given to the families.
In addition to school supplies that were burned during the fire, the department is also looking for a futon since families are staying with relatives.
So far the department says people have stopped by to give what they can and they are confident the community will continue to come together to help.
“We have a great community that we serve the city of Richmond Hill, or even the south Bryan County or Bryan County in general,” said a firefighter. Anytime we see a major tragedy whether it’s in the county or the city, our citizens are tremendous. From groups to churches really coming out and helping each other and it’s something we can be proud of here in the city of Richmond Hill.”
Donations can be dropped off at station one on Ford Avenue or at station two on Timber Trail.
