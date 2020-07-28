Savannah Police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman.
Police say Rosemary Taylor was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, near her residence in the 200 block of W. Henry Street. She was wearing a bright yellow scarf, orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Taylor is around 5-foot-7, 150 lbs., and has short braided hair.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742
