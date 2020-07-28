South Carolina institutes face mask requirement for students, staff on school buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has instituted a face mask requirement for students and staff on state owned school buses.
According to state officials, the face mask requirement, in combination with following other mitigation strategies and cleaning procedures developed by the SCDE and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, will allow districts to increase ridership capacity up to 67%.
“The SCDE and DHEC continue to expect and strongly encourage all students and staff to wear face masks within the school building,” said officials with the South Carolina Department of Education.
In addition, Spearman approved six reopening plans including Berkeley County School District’s plan.
- Berkeley County School District is offering parents a traditional five day, face to face instruction option, a “blended distance” option that incorporates online learning platforms with live stream learning experiences, and a self-paced virtual option utilizing pre-made online courses such as those offered by VirtualSC.
