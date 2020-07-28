Tattnall County teachers preparing for first day of classes

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County teachers returned to the classroom Tuesday to continue preparing for the first day of school.
Before students walk back into the classroom, teachers are planning for a school year with many uncertainties. They said they’re excited to get back to doing what they love and seeing their kids.
“I personally was very excited. We’re a family here so I really missed the interactions,” 6th grade teacher Stacy Todd said.
Like many teachers, Todd said with the excitement of being able to have students physically back in the classroom, it too will come with some challenges.
“I’m a hugger, so kids they come up to you, kids that I had last year will typically come up and say hey Ms. Todd how you doing? They want to hug, they haven’t seen you in a while, and things like that. It’s going to be more difficult because we’re not going to be able to have that relationship up close,” Todd said.
Like many other school districts, school leaders struggled with what the best option was for students and teachers starting an unusual school year amid a pandemic.
“There’s a lot of work that’s going to have to go into re-thinking how we do school, and that’s probably a plus for us. You know school has been the way school is for a long time and this has made us think about school in a different way,” Tattnall County Superintendent Dr. Gina Williams said.
Dr. Williams said giving parents and students the option of virtual learning or traditional in person learning, has really helped them get an idea of what to expect leading up to the first day.
“We have about 700 students whose parents have chosen virtual learning online and that would leave about 2,700 who will be face-to-face,” Dr. Williams said.
The first day of school is Aug. 10.
