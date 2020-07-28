Tuesday: More storms scattered around!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast is dry this morning, but there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening; mainly between 2 and 7 p.m.
One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, but it’ll feel like it’s between 103° and 106° or so.
An even greater chance of rain (mainly afternoon and evening) arrives tomorrow. The chance of rain lingers through Thursday followed by hotter, drier weather Friday and Saturday.
WATCHING THE TROPICS -
We’ll need to continue to keep an eye on Invest 92-L. While still disorganized this morning, it looks a little “better” than it did yesterday and gradual organization remains in the forecast. While, local, direct impacts are not in our forecast right now... it’s a system that deserves our attention as we await better data and a clearer picture as to what this system will become and where, exactly, it will go.
