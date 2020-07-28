Virtual orientation for new SCCPSS employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teachers are gearing up for the new school year.
More than 300 new employees were trained on how to navigate the district this Tuesday. Typically, there would be large meetings, face-to-face gatherings and more to help acclimate new staff to SCCPSS, but this year teachers are logging in to their digital devices to learn a little bit more about their new district.
“I’m grateful that because of technology we live in this time where we’re still able to get out the important information and communication so that we’re still able to do our jobs and serve the children in the upcoming school year,” new SCCPSS teacher Matthew Duplessie said.
Duplessie is a new teacher at Hubert Middle School focusing on audio/visual technology. He is one of more than 320 new employees being trained for the upcoming school year in the first ever digital orientation.
A socially distanced group hosted the condensed conference answering questions and guiding educators to their specific groups.
“This is the first true interaction that they are having with the school district and we want this introduction to be a good one,” SCCPSS Professional Learning Specialist Tomeka Barron said.
During the virtual conference new staff members get HR training, have keynote speakers and discuss strategies to help them succeed in the district.
“We definitely need to make sure that they have what they need and professional learning’s role is to make sure that we can help to equip them with that and collectively academic affairs, curriculum and instruction and professional learning- when everybody works together we can’t help but come out on top,” Barron said.
While Duplessie said he’d prefer in person sessions, he’s grateful for the chance to learn. While he’s in his first year, he expects challenges as students learn in new environments.
“To not have that for the kids to be in the classroom I feel like that’s going to take some patience and adapting for all of us the staff and the students included, but I am open to see and I am open to grow and I’m going to make the most of it,” Duplessie said.
Though new staff was trained today, all district teachers will have to adjust to a new learning management system before the school year begins for students on Aug. 19.
