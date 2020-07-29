Connecticut to Savannah: A historic home moves South

“We were close enough with the assembly of the frame, that stuff is going to fit, but you have to shimmy it one way we had to cut out an old joice a little bit just to fit it in barely so, but it’s trying to keep the historic fabric the same. We don’t want to cut all the material, so we were trying to figure out how we can squeeze it in and not ruin anything,” Galloway says. “It’s been tricky but fun.”