Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The sea breeze combined with some upper level energy will help increase our afternoon rain chances today and Thursday. Surface high pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the weekend. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps high. In the tropics we continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine(PTC 9). The system has moved into the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become tropical today. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system and the confidence in the track and intensity are low. Here are some things to watch for in the next few days....1) Where will the center form? 2) Will the center move over land including Puerto Rico and Hispaniola? 3) How much influence will wind shear have on what's left of system once it moves away from
land? With so much uncertainty is impossible to say what if any impact we'll see from this storm. Please continue getting daily updates.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for inland showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tonight will see a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers andy storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows, in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
