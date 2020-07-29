Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-29-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The sea breeze combined with some upper level energy will help increase our afternoon rain chances today and Thursday. Surface high pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the weekend. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps high. In the tropics we continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine(PTC 9). The system has moved into the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become tropical today. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system and the confidence in the track and intensity are low. Here are some things to watch for in the next few days....1) Where will the center form? 2) Will the center move over land including Puerto Rico and Hispaniola? 3) How much influence will wind shear have on what's left of system once it moves away from