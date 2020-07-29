Georgia Southern debuts COVID-19 clearinghouse

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern University is adding a place on its website for information students, faculty, and staff across Southeast Georgia could need through the school year.
They hope the COVID information they make available can help people on its campuses with info on prevention, testing, and how to respond in case of exposure.
The university’s homepage guides people through information about masks and social distancing. They’ve posted thousands of flyers to remind people what they can do to reduce the chance of exposure. They’ll distribute an estimated 70,000 reusable masks. The website shares information for people to determine if they may have been exposed, as well as the university’s emergency plan in the event of a hot spot on campus.
“We’ve developed a quarantine system for our students,” said John Lester, Vice President of Communications for Georgia Southern. “Our health center has ramped up its ability to test, with quick results on this campus and in Savannah.”
Lester says this comes online at the right time as faculty return to campus next week and thousands of students who live off-campus will return to Statesboro.
