GHSA releases COVID-19 numbers, Fall seasons moving forward as scheduled

GEORGIA (WTOC) - High school sports in Georgia are scheduled to begin next week and teams are beginning to ramp up their preseason preparations.
The Georgia High School Association says schools reported more than 600 positive COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and coaches across the state since the workouts restarted last month.
In a memo sent to member schools Tuesday, the GHSA says they received reports of 655 positive coronavirus tests for student-athletes and coaches, as well as nearly 1,200 screen outs - when a player or coach is kept out of practice after a temperature screening and questionnaire.
The association adds they believe that data is incomplete and varies due to each school's individual Infectious Disease Plans. Reporting positive tests is not mandatory.
Football programs in Georgia were allowed to begin mandatory practice on Monday. Two area teams have confirmed cases to WTOC. Since the beginning of June, several teams in the area have stopped and restarted activity after a positive test.
Vidalia announced Monday a coach has tested positive. Benedictine tells WTOC a player tested positive early this week.
Both teams are now following their schools' protocols as they continue practice.
“We’ve been uber-focused on in on following every protocol we have. As we go through it, through everything, from working out to practicing to signing in, we’re constantly looking at what we’re doing and improving on it every day,” said Danny Britt, Benedictine head football coach.
The GHSA says this data is aggregate and gathered for decision making purposes. Teams can begin practicing in pads Saturday, with the first games of the season scheduled for September 4.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.