Legislation to be filed to rename Talmadge Bridge for late Congressman John Lewis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two state senators will pre-file legislation to rename the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah.
State Representative Craig Gordon (D-Savannah) announced that he, along with State Senator Lester Jackson (D-Savannah), will pre-file legislation to rename the bridge after the late Congressman John Lewis.
If the proposed legislation is enacted during the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Gordon and Sen. Jackson plan to personally pay for all costs associated with new signage for the bridge renaming, which is estimated at $500.
The bridge would be renamed to the “John Lewis Freedom Bridge.”
“It is only fitting that this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized by dedicating one of the largest bridges in this state in his memory,” said Rep. Gordon in a statement. “Renaming Talmadge Bridge after Congressman Lewis would ensure that our state never forgets his efforts in desegregating interstate travel and his lifetime of work of being a bridge builder across our nation.”
Gordon along with 16 other members of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus will serve as escorts during the funeral for Lewis Thursday in Atlanta.
