$11 million CARES Act grant to help small businesses in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Area District Development Authority Incorporated was awarded an $11 million grant on Tuesday.
This grant is part of the Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act recovery assistance. Small businesses in nine coastal counties that were profitable last year but not this year because of the coronavirus can apply for a zero-percent loan through this grant. Those counties include Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh.
“Hardworking small business owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, facing tremendous uncertainty as they adapt to an unprecedented economic landscape,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These funds are a much-needed lifeline for small businesses across our state, and I am grateful to President Trump, Secretary Ross, and the Administration for prioritizing relief for job creators in Georgia and throughout the country. Working together, we will ensure our small businesses emerge from this challenge stronger than ever.”
For more information on how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.