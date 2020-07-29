NAIA postpones most fall sport championships to 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTOC) - The NAIA announced Tuesday most fall sports championship events have been postponed to Spring 2021, impacting a pair of local schools.
Championships for men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, and women’s volleyball will now all be played next spring, while a decision on the timing of the football championship will be made later this month.
The decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete this fall and winter if the school chooses to.
SCAD announced two weeks ago the school was canceling all fall sports activities. USC Beaufort says no determination has been made yet for the Sand Sharks.
“Today’s news does not come as a surprise. It will require necessary adjustments on our part though,” said USCB athletic director Quin Monahan. “We will have conversations over the next few days to determine how this will affect our fall programs and student-athletes, but we remain committed to providing our fall Sand Shark athletes the best possible experience all year long.”
SCAD and Johnson & Wales are the only two teams in The Sun Conference with USCB to have canceled or postponed fall sports.
