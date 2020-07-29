N.C. trooper buys brand new tires for family broken down on busy highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A state trooper bought brand new tires for a family of six after stopping to help them on a North Carolina highway.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Pridgen was helping the family who were broke down along a busy highway in Johnston County.
Monica Hines, along with her boyfriend and children were on their way to Duke Hospital when their vehicle suffered a flat tire.
“The other day I had an appointment at Duke hospital in Durham North Carolina, we were kind of almost there and all of a sudden my tire blew out,” said Hines in a Facebook post. “Mister Colby Pridgen an highway patrolman came to us so we told him we just need to get to a tire place to get a tire so he took Speedy to the tire place little did we know he paid for the tire.”
While waiting for help from AAA, Trooper Pridgen pulled behind the stranded vehicle to find the family of six was in need of immediate assistance.
While removing the flat tire from the stranded vehicle, Pridgen noticed the other tires were in need of replacing.
With his own money, Pridgen purchased a new tire for the vehicle and asked Mrs. Hines follow him to a local service station.
On the way, Pridgen bought the family lunch and filled their vehicle with gas.
“I’m getting ready to get out the car to go pay for the gas he close my door and went to the pump and put his card in and gave us a full tank of gas remind you this man did all of this out of his own pocket,” said Hines.
Once the family got to the service station, they learned Pridgen had purchased three additional tires for their vehicle.
Mrs. Hines posted Pridgen’s act of kindness to Facebook, commenting that “God had sent her family an angel”.
