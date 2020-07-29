Parent University to host annual Reflection Gathering

“What we do is we gather our parents together and we ask them, how have we done? What can we do better? What do they envision? How can we serve them at this time? When you start off with an idea that’s pertinent to that time, you’ve got to be careful not to get stuck in that time. So, what we do is we ask our parents every year, we ask them during the year, but specifically at this time, how can we help you now? Now, I don’t think there’s a time any more clear that you need to take a pulse of people during current events than this year. I mean, so much has happened since January of this year. People’s lives are completely different. So, we can’t presume what they need, we think it’s best that they tell us,” said O’Neal