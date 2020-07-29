Savannah’s new Plant Riverside District set to open to the public Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Plant Riverside District is set to open to the public on Wednesday, July 29.
The new entertainment district will include new opportunities for Savannah residents and guests to shop, dine, and play on the city’s waterfront. Tourism officials are calling the new area a game-changer.
Plant Riverside District is located on the west end of River Street across from the Alida Hotel. The new area promises to offer iconic experiences with new restaurants, bars, attractions, and special events.
Over the last several years, crews have been hard at work revitalizing this area of the waterfront.
WTOC spoke to the Visit Savannah President who says work is also being done near the east end of River Street as well as on Hutchinson Island, which means there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the city's waterfront.
“That’s unprecedented for any city, but particularly Savannah. So, we have a lot to look forward after this craziness has ended,” said Joseph Marinelli, Visit Savannah President.
The grand opening for the Plant Riverside District will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. Guests will then be able to check into the hotel and several restaurants, bars, and stores will be open for business.
Here is the list of retail, food & beverage outlets opening on July 29th:
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Baobab Lounge
Turbine Market + Café
Grafitto
Electric Moon Skytop Lounge + Moon Deck
District Seafood
District Smokehouse
Riverside Sushi
Riverside Biergarten
Starbucks
RETAIL
Byrd’s Famous Cookies
Savannah Square Pops
Sweet Charlie’s
Southern Tide
J. Parker LTD
