SCCPSS announces virtual open house dates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be holding a virtual open house for students and parents to kickoff the 2020-2021 school year.
At the virtual open house, they will share class information, learning tips, and provide an opportunity for your child to meet their teacher.
While schools remain closed to the public, the virtual open houses will be offered to include, but not limited to, ZOOM Meetings, Google Classroom, and Video Message.
Families will receive information from your school about how to log on for the virtual open house format. They ask that you make sure to check your email, school website, or e-newsletters for additional information.
The schedule is listed below:
- Elementary Grades (K-5 Students): August 11, 2020 / 3:30pm-6:30pm
- Middle Grades (6-8 Students): August 12, 2020 / 3:30pm-6:30pm
- High School Grades (9-12 Students): August 13, 2020 / 3:30pm-6:30pm
- Pre-K Classes: August 14, 2020 / 3:30pm-6:30pm
School starts August 19.
