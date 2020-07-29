Senior living facility works to keep residents entertained and safe

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -COVID-19 has drastically changed life for so many of us. But for nursing homes and senior living facilities making changes was literally a matter of life and death.
Summer Breeze Senior Living facility has done a lot to ensure safety, but also fun.
“We just see this as the new norm,” said Kelly Hagan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Summer Breeze. “You know, it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon and as you said earlier, this is our most fragile population, so they have to be protected and so we’re okay with that.”
From intense cleanings to wearing PPE, and limiting traffic Summer Breeze has practiced due-diligence, and because of that, they haven’t seen any positive COVID cases.
“That was our motto at the beginning,” Hagan says. “We were going to be strictly enforcing things and we were also going to be thinking outside the box.”
Residents at Summer Breeze say it’s the creative activities they are able to do that help them get through this challenging time.
“We have yoga, which is really good for you cause it stretches you and then you can reach your toenails,” said Summer Breeze resident Jewell Bunker. “That’s important to me to paint my toenails.”
But that’s not all they do. “After months of isolation, Summer Breeze brought their residents socially distanced visits, manicure Mondays, crafts, and they’ve even created a Tik-Tok video.
“We laugh and laugh, we love it,” said Bunker. “We’re going to do it again.”
She says while these things are fun, she also feels safe and intentionally cared for.
“They make a way to help us and what it is that we need and I am very happy with what they’ve done to keep us safe,” Bunker said. “I don’t worry about it at all.”
Though it may not always be easy, Summer Breeze leaders say they will continue doing all they can to support and protect their residents through this pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.