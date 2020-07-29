Tormenta FC earns draw on short rest

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The scoreboard at Erk Russell Park read all zeroes Tuesday night after the final whistle.
After a second straight draw to open this odd 2020 season, head coach John Miglarese didn’t mince his words when discussing his team’s performance against Richmond.
“Considering what we were up against: we were on a handful of days rest. We only had two substitutions. There weren’t a whole lot of cards we could play. Frankly, the football we played- the hunger and execution, the desire- I’m so proud of my group,” Miglarese says. “I’m not happy that we had to play this close back to back, but you don’t get to choose your path sometimes. You just have to react to it. So for us, I back my players. They played incredibly well tonight and I’m really proud to be their coach.”
Tuesday’s contest was the club’s second in four days. The match against Richmond was originally scheduled to be the home opener on Saturday, July 18. But Tormenta postponed out of “an abundance of caution” after two players produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case, and the game was rescheduled for Tuesday night.
Tormenta had several chances to take the lead, none better than Marco Micaletto’s right-footed strike in the 80th minute. Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald has to fully extend himself to just tip it up and over the cross bar.
Star goalie Pablo Jara stopped everything that came his way, keeping a clean sheet for the Statesboro-based club.
Miglarese says the club will now get off their feet a bit and rest up for Saturday’s contest when they host Orlando City B.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.