Town of Bluffton updating hurricane plan during pandemic

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton is taking another look at its 2020 hurricane plan as we keep an eye on an already busy tropical season.
“Just be prepared. That really is it,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
First responders and town leaders don’t want people to forget about hurricane preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you see this coming, it’s a little bit of anxiety attached to it, especially with the pandemic.”
The Bluffton Fire District looked back at its plan and made a few changes.
“Things for us are going to be a little bit more efficient this year,” said Randy Hunter, with Bluffton Fire.
They are setting up a permanent emergency headquarters and will keep more off-duty employees in shelters rather than sleeping at the station to allow for social distancing.
“The people in the station probably won’t see a difference it’s just going to be traveling back-and-forth per shift.”
They do want people to prepare now.
“We want everyone to look at their plans. It doesn’t mean one is going to hit us, but we want everyone to have a plan just in place.”
And to remember one of the most important things during a hurricane, there are times when emergency response teams will not come to them. “Just remember, you know the main thing we want people to know is if the governor or whoever orders in an evacuation, after a certain point in time the fire district cannot respond to that. So, once they are, if they stay home, they are going to be on their own at some point in time.”
They say they just want people to be safe.
