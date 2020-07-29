Tropical Storm Isaias forms south of Puerto Rico

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Isaias formed south of Puerto Rico Wednesday night.
Wednesday night’s 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the projected path of the storm shifting again to the east, bringing the storm up the east coast.
The WTOC First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Tropical Storm Isaias. At this time impacts on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are not concrete.
The storm still has time for its path to shift. To stay informed, and to receive alerts to your phone, download the free WTOC First Alert Weather app.
