Two candidates left vying to fill late Sen. Jack Hill’s seat

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Even though the two remaining candidates in the Georgia Senate District 4 special election runoff come from the same party, they have varying views on how to help the district.
Scott Bohlke and Billy Hickman answered questions in a virtual forum in a near empty auditorium. The two qualified for the Republican runoff in a field of five candidates to fill the seat of the late Senator Jack Hill for the rest of year and the next full term.
The two answered questions about education, taxes, tort reform and the size of state government. Both described the issues they've heard about the most from voters across the six counties of the 4th District.
“The key issues are poverty in the district, additional jobs for the district. I think a lot of that can be handled through additional economic development,” Hickman said.
“When you talk about COVID-19, it affects everything...it really does. It affects the economy, it affects healthcare. It affects individuals the most. I see it in my patients,” Bohlke said.
The chamber of commerce helped organize the forum and field questions emailed in advance
One thing on which the two agree - no matter which is elected it will take them more than one term to amass the authority and respect Jack Hill had earned over the decades.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.