Wednesday: Scattered storms, watching the tropics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm, muggy and dry out the door and will remain the case through the morning commute. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 80s by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-90 this afternoon.
It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100°, or so.
Isolated showers are possible during the lunch-hour, followed by scattered storms this afternoon and evening. One, or two, may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, along with lots of lightning. Rain diminishes heading into the overnight period, but returns Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Rain is less likely Friday and Saturday as high pressure takes control of our forecast; temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s both afternoons.
TROPICAL UPDATE -
We’ll be watching Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias (”ees-ah-EE-ahs”) , as it tracks west-northwest over the next several days. Some local forecast are possible late in the weekend, into next Monday and Tuesday. But, the extent of impacts are unknown. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast... passing along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter
