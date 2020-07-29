Wednesday: Scattered storms, watching the tropics

We’ll be watching Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias (”ees-ah-EE-ahs”) , as it tracks west-northwest over the next several days. Some local forecast are possible late in the weekend, into next Monday and Tuesday. But, the extent of impacts are unknown. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast... passing along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.