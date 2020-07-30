Beaufort police chief passes away after long battle with cancer

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy has passed away at age 56 after a long battle with cancer.
According to the City of Beaufort, Chief Clancy died of complications of neuroendocrine cancer on Wednesday, July 29, while surrounded by his family.
A post on the department’s Facebook page representing officers and staff said, “I speak for all members of our department when I say that we lost a great man and tremendous leader, but we are better men and women for having had the opportunity to have worked alongside him. Chief Clancy, it is your time to rest. We will take it from here.”
Chief Clancy grew up in Long Island, New York. He graduated from The Citadel in 1986 and was commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1993, he left the Marine Corps to begin a career in law enforcement. He joined the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a deputy sheriff, corporal, and sergeant from 1993-97.
In 1997, Chief Clancy moved to the Beaufort Police Department where he served as a patrol officer, criminal investigator, investigative lieutenant, and deputy chief. In 2008, he was promoted to the position of chief.
Chief Clancy is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two sons, Tyler and Connor. He was 56 years old.
