YMCA working with families as school returns virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As school will resume virtually for Savannah-Chatham’s more than 37,000 students in August, the YMCA is working to help families adjust to this big change.
Digital learning could pose several challenges for families this fall, so to help, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia is offering special E-camps.
“We’re trying to just make sure those kids have a space to get back into the rhythm of learning and academics.”
It’s been months since students have learned in a classroom, but the YMCA is working to change that. While their E-camps won’t be normal school, they will offer supervised and structured help as students log into their classes.
Monday through Friday, students will bring their devices to do schoolwork in the morning, have lunch and then get camp activities in the afternoon. The E-camp has limited space due to CDC guidelines but will be offered in Chatham and Liberty counties.
Leaders at the Y say it’s a way to help working parents and help kids.
“This is a huge challenge, an unprecedented challenge that any of us have seen with not having school physically available right now, but again Chatham County, Savannah-Chatham County has worked very hard to make sure we’re still getting that education process and we’re just trying to find a way to help gap that support the school system, but also support the families that need help,” Vice President of Childcare at the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Gina Casagrande said.
E-camp is set to begin at select YMCA locations in Chatham County on Aug. 17 and will run until students return to in-person classes.
Please click here for information on the E-camp.
