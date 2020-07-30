CEMA enters enhanced monitoring phase for Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CEMA has officially entered OPCON 4.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Chatham Emergency Management entered the enhanced monitoring phase for Tropical Storm Isaias. CEMA says while the path and intensity of the storm are still uncertain, they want everyone in Chatham County to review their personal emergency plans to prepare for any potential impacts to our area.
CEMA is urging everyone to:
- Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions.
- Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, and do not forget your pet’s kit too.
- Create or update your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated.
- Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home.
- Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne.
- If you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for the registry, 1-833-CHD-REGISTER
CEMA’s Enhanced Monitoring Phase activities will include:
- Monitoring the storm with each advisory
- Sending regular updates via social media and posting relevant information on CEMA’s Website.
