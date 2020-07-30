Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 7-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The sea breeze combined with some upper level energy will help increase our afternoon rain chances today. Surface high pressure dominates Friday into Saturday and this will keep our rain chances low and our temps high. In the tropics we continue to watch Tropical Storm Isaias. Official forecast calls for a strong tropical storm off our coast late Sunday into Monday. Based on this track we would see the bulk of rain stay offshore with gusty winds along the coast. High surf and beach erosion are likely. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system and the confidence in the track and intensity are low. With so much uncertainty is impossible to say what IF any impact we'll see from this storm. Please continue getting daily updates.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for inland showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tonight will see a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows, in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
