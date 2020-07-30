Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 7-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The sea breeze combined with some upper level energy will help increase our afternoon rain chances today. Surface high pressure dominates Friday into Saturday and this will keep our rain chances low and our temps high. In the tropics we continue to watch Tropical Storm Isaias. Official forecast calls for a strong tropical storm off our coast late Sunday into Monday. Based on this track we would see the bulk of rain stay offshore with gusty winds along the coast. High surf and beach erosion are likely. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system and the confidence in the track and intensity are low. With so much uncertainty is impossible to say what IF any impact we'll see from this storm. Please continue getting daily updates.