Georgia Southern loses game with SEC going conference-only

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern is now down a game on their 2020 football schedule.
With the SEC announcing football teams will play a 10 game, conference only schedule this fall, the Eagles’ November 21 visit to Ole Miss is now off.
“We are aware of today’s announcement by the Southeastern Conference. While we know this is disappointing to Eagle Nation, we are focused on the games that are still on our football schedule,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement released to WTOC. “As we move forward, we will maintain our adherence to testing and monitoring practices consistent with those recommended by the NCAA for all of our sports. We remain committed to the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans and continue to monitor the national landscape, while working with the Sun Belt Conference, as well as university, state and local authorities, to help guide our decisions.”
Southern was reportedly set to make $1.4 million for playing the Rebels.
With the loss of the game against Ole Miss, the Eagles are still slated to play three non-conference games. Southern is scheduled to open the season September 5 at Boise State, followed by home games against Campbell (Sept. 12) and Florida Atlantic (Sept. 19).
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.