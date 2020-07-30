Georgia Southern loses game with SEC going conference-only

“We are aware of today’s announcement by the Southeastern Conference. While we know this is disappointing to Eagle Nation, we are focused on the games that are still on our football schedule,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement released to WTOC. “As we move forward, we will maintain our adherence to testing and monitoring practices consistent with those recommended by the NCAA for all of our sports. We remain committed to the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans and continue to monitor the national landscape, while working with the Sun Belt Conference, as well as university, state and local authorities, to help guide our decisions.”