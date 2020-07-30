Greenbriar Children’s Center holds Christmas in July donation drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early for residents at the Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Members of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association sponsored a Christmas in July donation drive in Savannah.
This year's event was held in a drive-by format.
The Childrens' Center is working to collect paper goods, laundry detergent, and cleaning items to help the center's programs they offer to children and families in need in Savannah.
Greenbriar’s Executive Director says now is a crucial time of year for their efforts.
“Most times, people think about the organization at the end of the year, but we, because of the many services and children and families that we serve, we need those contributions throughout the year,” said Executive Director Gena Taylor.
Greenbriar Children’s center celebrates 71 years in operation this year.
