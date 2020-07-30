Latest advisory for Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now expected to become a hurricane, according to the 5 p.m. advisory.
Isaias is forecast to be tracking east of the WTOC viewing area on Sunday afternoon into Monday.
- Isaias now has a closed circulation and models should output better forecasts than before
- The most likely scenario has Isaias passing by offshore
- The storm will make its closest pass to our area Sunday
- Rough seas, windy beach conditions, and dangerous rip currents are likely this weekend and Monday
- Tropical Storm Isaias’ exact path is still uncertain; a difference of even 50-60 miles can make a difference
Forecast confidence will continue to improve and a more exact forecast track will evolve over the next couple of days.
At this time, all you need to do is review your plan and check your supply kit, as we suggest you do with any system in the southwestern Atlantic. Be ready to cancel outdoor plans Sunday and Monday, and be aware that some severe weather is possible.
Further forecast updates are certain as we get a better handle on Isaias’ exact structure and track.
The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.
