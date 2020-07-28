Queen Quet Shares Folk Tale “The Religious Horse”

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Queen Quet of the Gullah/Geechee Nation shared a folk tale with us. “The Religious Horse” tells the tale of a Gullah Geechee man who uses a horse that responds best to “Hallelujah” to plow his field, even though the horse looks like a regular Carolina Marsh Tacky horse. Brian Byers listened to the story and brought it to life through animation.