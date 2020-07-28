Queen Quet Shares Folk Tale “The Religious Horse”

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Queen Quet of the Gullah/Geechee Nation shared a folk tale with us. “The Religious Horse” tells the tale of a Gullah Geechee man who uses a horse that responds best to “Hallelujah” to plow his field, even though the horse looks like a regular Carolina Marsh Tacky horse. Brian Byers listened to the story and brought it to life through animation.
The Gullah/Geechee are the first group of people of African descent in North America to come together and stand for their human right to self-determination.
This month marks 20 years of recognition of the Gullah/Geechee Nation worldwide. Two decades ago, Queen Quet spoke to the United Nations about the importance of the Gullah/Geechee heritage and culture. Queen Quet, also known as the Queen Mother, is both a spiritual leader and a political leader for the Gullah/Geechee Nation.
