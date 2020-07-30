Savannah family displaced after child starts house fire while playing with lighter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family is without a home after a 6-year-old started a fire with a lighter.
The Savannah Fire Department says it happened at a home in the 100 block of Juniper Circle around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the child and two adults were able to get out of the house unharmed.
The Red Cross is helping the family while they are displaced.
Savannah Fire is reminding residents to always store lighters and matches out of the reach of children.
