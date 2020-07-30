WATCH LIVE: Savannah mayor announces creation of affordable housing taskforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the creation of the Housing Savannah taskforce.
The announcement is scheduled to be made at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Watch Live below:
The city of Savannah says the group will guide the development of an affordable housing policy for the city to ensure those living here have budget-friendly options for permanent housing.
"We want all Savannahians to have the opportunity to live in quality, affordable homes in our City," Mayor Johnson said. "Neighborhoods are the cornerstone of the community in Savannah. A new policy to make home renting and ownership more cost-effective will provide stability for individuals and families, and in turn, strengthen our community."
Housing is a priority for the Savannah City Council, and the council has already taken steps to make housing more attainable for all Savannahians. On Thursday, July 23, council members approved the former Code Compliance Department building on Drayton Street as surplus property and hope to build mixed-use housing at the site in the future.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.