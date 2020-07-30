Thursday: Scattered afternoon downpours may send you indoors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly cloudy and warm this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. The forecast is dry through the morning commute.
A chance of rain increases around lunch-time and persists into early evening. One, or two, storms may be strong with gusty winds. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s in most areas.
Scattered downpours gradually diminish this evening as temperatures cool through the 80s and into the 70s. It’ll be a humid night. Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Friday and Saturday afternoons with only spotty downpours.
TRACKING ISAIAS -
Tropical Storm Isaias developed overnight and is packing sustained winds of 60 MPH in the 5 AM update. The Tropical Storm is forecast to move through the Bahamas Saturday and, possibly, spread moisture into the southeast United States this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on it. For now, prepare for an increasing chance of rain Sunday and Monday along with rough beach conditions.
There is still a possibility that severe weather could occur locally, later Sunday through Monday morning.
